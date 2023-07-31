70-year-old woman dead after motorcycle crash at eastern Ontario racetrack

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead following a single motorcycle crash at a racetrack in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to a private track in Greater Madawaska Township (roughly 90 kilometres west of Ottawa) on Sunday just after 4 p.m.

Once on scene, they located a woman with serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

The deceased has not yet been identified, but police said she was a 70-year-old Ottawa resident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision.