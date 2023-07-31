Menu

Canada

70-year-old woman dead after motorcycle crash at eastern Ontario racetrack

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 4:46 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
A woman is dead following a single motorcycle crash at a racetrack in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to a private track in Greater Madawaska Township (roughly 90 kilometres west of Ottawa) on Sunday just after 4 p.m.

Once on scene, they located a woman with serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

The deceased has not yet been identified, but police said she was a 70-year-old Ottawa resident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Collision north of Ennismore claims life of Peterborough man: OPP
OPPOttawaMotorcycle CrashMotorcycle CollisionMotorcyleGreater Madawaska Townshipracetrack crash
