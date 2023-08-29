Man killed, 4 seriously injured in eastern Ontario crash

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead and four other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in eastern Ontario on Monday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded shortly after 3:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Cobden, Ont., in Renfrew County.

Police said a 44-year-old man who was driving one of the vehicles died at the scene, while two passengers in that vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In the second vehicle, the driver and a passenger were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News it’s believed it was a head-on collision, with the first vehicle with the driver who later died travelling eastbound.

However, the spokesperson noted that the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage was asked to contact police.