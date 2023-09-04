Kookipi Creek wildfire evacuation order downgraded in Boston Bar, Nahatlatch River

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of some neighbourhoods impacted by the out-of-control Kookipi Creek wildfire can now return home, but are being advised to remain ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Fraser Valley Regional District downgraded the evacuation order in Electoral A to an evacuation alert on Monday. That includes Boston Bar and the Nahatlatch River Area.

Properties on the east side of the Fraser River and the Canyon Alpine area remain on alert, the district said Monday.

“An evacuation alert could be changed to an evacuation order with short notice. Please be prepared for a potential evacuation until all evacuation notices have been lifted for the area,” said Samantha Piper, information officer.

A map shows the Kookipi Creek wildfire evacuation alert areas of the Fraser Valley Regional District as of Monday. Credit: Fraser Valley Regional District

BC Wildfire Service crews will remain in the area, however, as the Kookipi Creek wildfire burns at more than 18,000 hectares in size. As of Monday afternoon, 92 firefighters, 16 operational staff, an incident management team, 24 pieces of heavy equipment, six structural protection personnel and seven helicopters were battling the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the wildfire service’s website, there are no more evacuation orders in place for the fire.

Alerts remain in effect, as issued by the district, the Kanaka Bar Indian Band, the Boothroyd Indian Band, the Lytton First Nation, the Skuppah Indian Band, the Siska Indian Band, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

“While the evacuation order is being downgraded, areas within the evacuation alert remain hazardous from poor road conditions, danger trees, post-fire hazards and other risks,” Piper said Monday.

“The danger of wildfire may reoccur, caused by new ignitions, lightning strikes or a change in prevailing winds for example.”

Residents returning home are asked to read the Fraser Valley Regional District’s online re-entry guide.

1:58 Shuswap region evacuees will soon be allowed to visit damaged, lost homes: regional district

Evacuated residents of the Shuswap area, meanwhile, have now been told that plans are in the works to allow them to visit their homes — either lost or damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire. That fire, burning around the Adams and Shuswap lakes, is currently more than 43,000 hectares in size.

Story continues below advertisement

It has destroyed at least 140 properties and partially damaged another 39. Some 31 homes were lost in Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw alone.

As of Monday, 187 wildland firefighters, 50 support staff, 11 helicopters, an incident management team, 55 pieces of heavy equipment, and 20 structural protection personnel were responding to the fire.

The wildfire service said Monday that it expects cooler temperatures and possible showers in the region Tuesday, and residents can expect to see smoke within the fire perimeter. Fire activity remains low, it added.

“Smouldering ground fire remains present throughout the complex,” reads the emailed update.

“Areas with high concentrations of fuels such as log decks, slash piles, and deep organic layers persist in holding fire but these spots are unlikely to spread and should be very susceptible to mop-up.”