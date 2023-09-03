Fatal shooting in Moose Lake sparks homicide investigation: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a fatal shooting over the long weekend in Moose Lake has sparked a homicide investigation.

On Saturday at 2:45 a.m., police went to a home in the community after reports of a shooting and found a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers took the man to the hospital. He was then transferred to Winnipeg, where shortly after arriving, he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide and due to ongoing violence and threats in the community, the “D” Division emergency response team and North District CREST unit are in the community to help the Moose Lake Detachment with check stops, patrols and responses to calls.

RCMP continue to investigate.