Life-threatening injuries reported after overnight crash in Etobicoke

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in Etobicoke, police say.
Toronto police said a single-vehicle collision was reported at Kipling and Evans avenues around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police said their injuries were life-threatening.
Kipling Avenue was closed in both directions overnight around Torlake Crescent. It reopened on Saturday morning.
