Traffic

Life-threatening injuries reported after overnight crash in Etobicoke

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 10:01 am
Kipling Avenue was closed in both directions around Torlake Crescent after the crash. It reopened on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Kipling Avenue was closed in both directions around Torlake Crescent after the crash. It reopened on Saturday morning. Isaac Callan/Global News
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in Etobicoke, police say.

Toronto police said a single-vehicle collision was reported at Kipling and Evans avenues around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police said their injuries were life-threatening.

Trending Now

Kipling Avenue was closed in both directions overnight around Torlake Crescent. It reopened on Saturday morning.

