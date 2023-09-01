SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays activate right-hander Green from IL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2023 4:21 pm
Right-hander Chad Green has been reinstated by the Toronto Blue Jays from the 60-day injured list.

Green is set to join the Blue Jays for the first time this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

After seven years with the New York Yankees, the 32-year-old reliever signed a two-year, US$8.5 million deal with Toronto in the off-season.

In 12 1/3 innings of work between Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo, Green 1.46 earned-run average, 15 strikeouts and allowed just one walk.

Infielder Spencer Horwitz has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will also be active for tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, right-hander Hagen Danner was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

