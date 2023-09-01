SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Bush Creek East wildfire: Regional district to host public information session

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 2:53 pm
Uneasy Relations in Shuswap Wildfire Situation
The wildfires in the Shuswap area have different dynamic than most in the province: the uneasy relationship between the residents and the BC Wildfire Service. Jay Simpson, the North Shuswap Director of the CSRD, talks about the factors that have led to the situation.
Share

A public information session regarding the massive Bush Creek East wildfire will take place at noon on Friday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will host the session, saying its for residents affected by the ongoing blaze that was estimated at 42,911 hectares on Thursday.

The meeting is available on the regional district’s YouTube channel. Residents can also sign up for the meeting.

B.C. wildfires: More properties evacuated from Sorrento

According to BC Wildfire, 222 wildland firefighters, including crews from Mexico and South Africa, are battling the blaze, along with 76 structure protection personnel, 75 pieces of heavy equipment and 14 helicopters.

In the Little Shuswap Lake area, a fireguard has been constructed to prevent any fire spread along Cougar Road, while mop-up operations continue along guards east of Banshee Lake.

Crews are also working on the east side of Hiyuhill Creek to support a machine guard that was constructed.

Around Adams Lake, infrared scanning took place to determine hot spots and crews are working along the 5400 Forest Service Road.

B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency
In Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, small-scale hand ignitions took place on Thursday along Hilliam Road. A guard was also completed on Wednesday above Lee Creek.

In Celista and Magna Bay, infrared scans were taken to identify priority areas and operational planning is ongoing.

Structure protection crews are in Celista, and control lines are being established in Meadow Creek and Onyx Creek, where it’s expected crews will begin mopping up.

In Turtle Valley and Sorrento, hotspots near Frederickson Road are being extinguished, and heavy machinery is constructing a guard from Sorrento over Black Mountain to Turtle Valley.

— More to come.

Bears force B.C. firefighters to leave camp
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

