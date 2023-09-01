Bush Creek East wildfire: Regional district to host public information session

Send this page to someone via email

A public information session regarding the massive Bush Creek East wildfire will take place at noon on Friday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will host the session, saying its for residents affected by the ongoing blaze that was estimated at 42,911 hectares on Thursday.

The meeting is available on the regional district’s YouTube channel. Residents can also sign up for the meeting.

According to BC Wildfire, 222 wildland firefighters, including crews from Mexico and South Africa, are battling the blaze, along with 76 structure protection personnel, 75 pieces of heavy equipment and 14 helicopters.

In the Little Shuswap Lake area, a fireguard has been constructed to prevent any fire spread along Cougar Road, while mop-up operations continue along guards east of Banshee Lake.

Crews are also working on the east side of Hiyuhill Creek to support a machine guard that was constructed.

Around Adams Lake, infrared scanning took place to determine hot spots and crews are working along the 5400 Forest Service Road.

In Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, small-scale hand ignitions took place on Thursday along Hilliam Road. A guard was also completed on Wednesday above Lee Creek.

In Celista and Magna Bay, infrared scans were taken to identify priority areas and operational planning is ongoing.

Structure protection crews are in Celista, and control lines are being established in Meadow Creek and Onyx Creek, where it’s expected crews will begin mopping up.

In Turtle Valley and Sorrento, hotspots near Frederickson Road are being extinguished, and heavy machinery is constructing a guard from Sorrento over Black Mountain to Turtle Valley.

— More to come.