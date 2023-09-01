Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in Prince George home invasion 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 2:22 pm
RCMP have yet to identify the woman who was killed in the July 18 home invasion in Prince George, B.C. View image in full screen
RCMP have yet to identify the woman who was killed in the July 18 home invasion in Prince George, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Prince George, B.C., home invasion that left a woman dead.

RCMP in Prince George responded to reports of the July 18 home invasion on Upland Street in which a 22-year-old woman was killed. The victim has not been identified by police at this time.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and there is no great risk to the public.

A few days after the incident, police said they arrested a suspect.

The Prince George RCMP Serious Crime Unit is leading the file, with support from forensic services. The BC Coroners Service is conducting an investigation.

Zain Wood has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death. Wood has been remanded in custody, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

— With files from Simon Little

Prince George, Prince George RCMP, BC Murder, BC homicide, prince george murder, prince george fatal home invasion, BC home invasion killing, Zain Wood
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

