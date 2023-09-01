2-alarm fire hits Calgary industrial complex

See more sharing options

A fire was seen coming from a commercial industrial complex in southeast Calgary on Thursday night, the Calgary Fire Department said.

A fire at IKO Industries, 1600 42 Avenue S.E., was reported to Calgary fire around 10:15 p.m.

Calgary Fire said that workers were present when the fire started but everyone got out of the building safely and there were no reported injuries.

Hazmat crews were monitoring the area.

Calgary Fire said that this was a two-alarm fire and that there were about 45 firefighters at the scene.

The blaze was considered under control as of about 1 a.m. Friday, Calgary Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.