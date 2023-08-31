Polar Express ride deemed safe, set to reopen at CNE after man injured

Send this page to someone via email

A ride at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is set to reopen after a rider was injured on Monday.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority announced on Thursday that the Polar Express ride at the CNE has been given permission to return to service after the incident.

Police said they were called to the CNE grounds at Nunavut Road and Princes’ Boulevard shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

One man suffered undisclosed but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital.

“The ride remained shut down while TSSA conducted a thorough technical inspection of the ride,” the TSSA said.

The TSSA said the inspection is complete, adding that it has “confirmed that the Polar Express ride is safe to resume operation.”

According to the TSSA, the investigation into the root cause of the incident is ongoing.

The TSSA said it has had inspectors at the side each day since the incident occurred and received “full cooperation” from the ride’s operator.

The TSSA said it, along with North American Midway Entertainment and the CNE, conducted inspections and gathered information “relating to the incident.”

“This is standard protocol following any reported incident related to amusement devices rides in the province of Ontario,” the TSSA said.

According to the TSSA, the ride “had met safety requirements before it was allowed to operate initially and was found to be safe after TSSA’s inspection.”

— with files from The Canadian Press