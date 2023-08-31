Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

BC Ferries to provide update on upcoming long weekend, impacts to fall service

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 12:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Staffing shortages playing major role in BC Ferries cancellations'
Staffing shortages playing major role in BC Ferries cancellations
BC Ferries' annual report shows staff shortages play a major role in sailing cancellations, accounting for 40% of them in the last fiscal year. Travis Prasad reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Ferries officials are holding a press conference to provide an update on operations for the upcoming Labour Day long weekend and the impacts on its fall services due to the removal of a C-class vessel.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and Global News will be live-streaming the address in this article.

The Coastal Renaissance remains out of service due to a mechanical issue with an engine. BC Ferries said it expects the vessel to remain out of service until mid-October.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries face reality at annual general meeting'
BC Ferries face reality at annual general meeting

BC Ferries said 2023 has been its busiest year so far in history with record-breaking passenger numbers in the first three months of its fiscal year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Between April to June, BC Ferries carried 5.8 million passengers and 2.5 million vehicles aboard its vessels.

Staffing issues continue to plague the company and have resulted in a few cancellations so far this year.

CEO Nicolas Jimenez previously said the company is hard at work trying to recruit and hire staff to “improve staffing resiliency and support reliable service,” in mid-August.

More on BC
BC FerriesBC Ferries long weekendBC ferries updateBC Ferries CEO Nicolas JimenezBC Ferries Labour DayBC ferries live streamBC Ferries long weekend update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices