BC Ferries to provide update on upcoming long weekend, impacts to fall service

BC Ferries officials are holding a press conference to provide an update on operations for the upcoming Labour Day long weekend and the impacts on its fall services due to the removal of a C-class vessel.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and Global News will be live-streaming the address in this article.

The Coastal Renaissance remains out of service due to a mechanical issue with an engine. BC Ferries said it expects the vessel to remain out of service until mid-October.

BC Ferries said 2023 has been its busiest year so far in history with record-breaking passenger numbers in the first three months of its fiscal year.

Between April to June, BC Ferries carried 5.8 million passengers and 2.5 million vehicles aboard its vessels.

Staffing issues continue to plague the company and have resulted in a few cancellations so far this year.

CEO Nicolas Jimenez previously said the company is hard at work trying to recruit and hire staff to “improve staffing resiliency and support reliable service,” in mid-August.