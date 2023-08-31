B.C. wildfires: Ministers to provide update as drought drags on

B.C. cabinet ministers and provincial officials are set to provide an update on drought conditions across the province and the raging fires whose suppression they have hindered in the past two weeks.

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston will lead a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

As it stands, some 421 wildfires are burning across the province — dozens of which were detected in the aftermath of storms and lightning strikes between Monday and Tuesday morning.

There remain, however, only 12 wildfires of note that are highly visible or threaten public safety. The McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna, the Stein Mountain and Kookipi Creek fires near Lytton and Boston Bar, and the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap region continue to be of great concern.

About 8,000 British Columbians were still under evacuation orders as of Monday, with 54,000 under alert and ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The BC Wildfire Service has benefited from cooler temperatures, longer nights and rain in some areas, allowing officials to rescind or downgrade some orders and alerts this past week.

Nevertheless, drought conditions in the province remain extreme, with little improvement from last month. Of the province’s 34 water basins, all but seven are classified in the two highest categories of drought, with likely or certain adverse impacts on people and ecosystems.

At noon on Thursday, a new Category 1 campfire ban takes effect in the Northwest Fire Centre and in the VanJam, Mackenzie and Fort Nelson fire zones of the Prince George Centre. The Northwest Fire Centre is based in Smithers and covers the northwest quarter of the province, while the VanJam fire zone includes the area around the Great Beaver Lake, Whitefish and Greer Creek wildfires of note.

Outdoor stoves can still be used provided their flames are under 15 centimetres high.

Open burning remains prohibited across the province, apart from Category 1 campfires in Haida Gwaii, and the areas listed above in the Prince George Fire Centre.