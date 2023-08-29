Bichette put on Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list

See more sharing options

TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette has been put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette is out with a right quad strain retroactive to Aug. 28.

Infielder Mason McCoy was selected to Toronto’s roster in a corresponding move.

Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits. His 18 home runs are second most on Toronto.

It’s Bichette’s second time dealing with an injury after he missed 16 games because of right knee tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without him.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day IL on Monday with a right middle finger sprain.

Toronto is currently 2 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers for the third and final wild card berth in the American League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.