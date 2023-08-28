Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Driver seriously injured in Haldimand County, Ont. crash charged

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 3:53 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
A driver who was seriously injured in a crash last week that also injured three others has been charged, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police said the crash involving a van and a dump truck happened on Friday at the intersection of Sandusk and Rainham roads in Haldimand County, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:45 p.m.

The van had six occupants: four adults and two children, police said.

The driver of the van suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital. A child in that vehicle was also airlifted to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Two others in the van were reported to have suffered minor injuries and didn’t need to go to hospital. It’s not clear if one of those individuals was the other child.

The driver of the van, a 39-year-old Waterloo resident, has been charged with failing to yield to traffic under the Highway Traffic Act.

The operator of the dump truck was not injured, police said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

