Fire

B.C. wildfire officials to provide update as more than 370 fires still burn

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 1:46 pm
Minimal wind helps Shuswap fire fight
As many Okanagan wildfire evacuees return home this weekend, residents of the Shuswap are wondering when their turn is coming. Conditions have improved considerably in the Bush Creek East wildfire fight, but as Travis Prasad reports, the long evacuation order has created a set of new problems.
More than a week into the wildfire crisis that has forced tens of thousands from their homes, B.C. cabinet ministers and wildfire officials are set to provide another public update.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma will lead the Monday briefing with Forests Minister Bruce Ralston. The pair will be joined by Cliff Chapman of the BC Wildfire Service, as well as Chrissy Oliver and Pader Brach, directors from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

The update is scheduled for 1 p.m. Global News will livestream it on BC1, its website and its Facebook page.

B.C. wildfires: Monitoring the Grouse Complex firefight

Residents are beginning to return home in phases in many parts of the province, discovering the extent of the damage from wildfires firsthand.

In the Okanagan, officials revised the number of damaged or lost structures from 181 to 189 on Monday, having had additional time to conduct site assessments.

As of last week, officials estimated at least 131 structures were lost in the Shuswap area due to the Bush Creek East wildfire, with another 37 partially damaged.

West Kelowna fire chief provides wildfire update

In a provincial update on Aug. 23, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said some 25,000 British Columbians were still on evacuation order, and more than 37,000 were on standby from evacuation alerts.

There are currently 12 wildfires of note burning in the province, meaning they threaten human safety or are highly visible from communities.

Wildfire officials are expected to provide a public briefing on the Bush Creek East wildfire at 2 p.m. on Monday. An update on the Central Okanagan was held Monday morning.

BC WildfireBC Wildfire ServiceBC Wildfire updateBC wildfire latestMcDougall Creek wildfireBowinn MaBruce RalstonBush Creek East wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

