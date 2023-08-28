B.C. wildfire officials to provide update as more than 370 fires still burn

Send this page to someone via email

More than a week into the wildfire crisis that has forced tens of thousands from their homes, B.C. cabinet ministers and wildfire officials are set to provide another public update.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma will lead the Monday briefing with Forests Minister Bruce Ralston. The pair will be joined by Cliff Chapman of the BC Wildfire Service, as well as Chrissy Oliver and Pader Brach, directors from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

The update is scheduled for 1 p.m. Global News will livestream it on BC1, its website and its Facebook page.

Residents are beginning to return home in phases in many parts of the province, discovering the extent of the damage from wildfires firsthand.

In the Okanagan, officials revised the number of damaged or lost structures from 181 to 189 on Monday, having had additional time to conduct site assessments.

As of last week, officials estimated at least 131 structures were lost in the Shuswap area due to the Bush Creek East wildfire, with another 37 partially damaged.

In a provincial update on Aug. 23, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said some 25,000 British Columbians were still on evacuation order, and more than 37,000 were on standby from evacuation alerts.

There are currently 12 wildfires of note burning in the province, meaning they threaten human safety or are highly visible from communities.

Wildfire officials are expected to provide a public briefing on the Bush Creek East wildfire at 2 p.m. on Monday. An update on the Central Okanagan was held Monday morning.