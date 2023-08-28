Leafs sign ex-Ducks defenceman Benoit

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a one-year contract worth US$775,000.

Benoit spent three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, scoring four goals and notching seven assists in 137 games.

He led the Ducks in hits last season with 216, more than 100 ahead of his next closest teammate.

The Laval, Que., native started his professional career with the San Diego Gulls, signing as a free agent in 2018.

He also played in the QMJHL with the Shawinigan Cataractes for three seasons, getting 43 points over the course of his time there.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.