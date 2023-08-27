Two Winnipeg men charged in numerous thefts, break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve charged two men in connection with a string of break and enters and robberies over the past two months.

Just after 7 p.m. on Friday evening, officers responded to a report of break and enter at a commercial property in the 2400 block of Main Street.

An investigation revealed two suspects unsuccessfully tried to enter the property by prying open an overhead door, causing over $5,000 in damage. The suspects were arrested without incident.

Further investigation linked the two to another break and enter on the same day just 40 minutes earlier in the 1900 block of Main Street. The suspects gained entry to a commercial business by prying open a door, causing approximately $1,000 in damage.

The two fled after being confronted by the business owner, who was inside the business at the time of the incident, police said in a Sunday press release.

Story continues below advertisement

After the men were arrested officers confiscated a .410 calibre round of ammunition and a Manitoba Metis Federation card not in either’s name. The stolen card was linked to an incident on May 24 when a 58-year-old woman was robbed of her purse which had her cellphone and medication in it on Corydon Avenue.

Police say they also linked one of the suspects to two thefts at commercial businesses in the 1400 block and 1300 block of Henderson Highway on July 29. The first incident saw the suspect get away with a Samsung tablet and battery pack, while during the second break and enter the suspect stole three sets of car keys, returned the next night and stole three vehicles.

The suspect also stole dealership license plate from a parked vehicle in the area of Selkirk and Main Street on Aug. 25.

The vehicles have since been recovered.

A 27-year-old man is charged with numerous offences including mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a firearm.

Another 27-year-old man is charged with offences including mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of breaking and entering and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both were detained in custody.

Story continues below advertisement