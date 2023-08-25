At least 131 structures lost in B.C.’s Shuswap from Bush Creek East wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

At least 131 structures have been lost due to the Bush Creek East wildfire, with another 37 structures having sustained partial damage, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

Canada Task Force 1, a heavy urban search and rescue team, completed more than 500 rapid damage assessments on homes and properties in the area this week. Residents will be informed about their homes as soon as possible after full assessments are confirmed, the CSRD said Friday.

“Please be aware that these numbers are approximate due to the challenges posed by ongoing wildfires, which have hindered a comprehensive damage assessment,” it wrote in a news release.

“Nevertheless, the CSRD is firmly committed to supporting our community members during this challenging time.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s dashboard, the Bush Creek East wildfire is now just over 41,000 hectares in size — a reduction from earlier this week — with arms on both sides of the Adams and Shuswap lakes.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place, as issued by the CSRD, Adams Lake Indian Band, and Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

In a statement, the CSRD reiterated that remaining within an evacuation order zone puts safety at risk, including that of first responders. It asked everyone who stays behind to remain within their homes.

“The RCMP and security teams are conducting patrols to enforce safety and security measures,” it wrote.

“BC Wildfire Service is appealing for your trust in their operations and encourages open communication and collaboration on firefighting efforts.”

The district said it’s working on a process to support civilians who want to help in firefighting, with the BC Wildfire Service.

Meanwhile, the district has hired a barge to ship essential supplies to the North Shuswap. Temporary access permits continue to be suspended in that area, which the wildfire service has deemed unsafe.

After a week of closure, the portion of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento at the Blind Bay intersection reopened to traffic on Friday. The checkpoint had been a sore point for some area residents who had refused to evacuate, but still needed critical access to goods like food and water.

Temporary access permits may be available in Sorrento on a case-by-base by calling 250-833-3397 or emailing sepeoc.info@csrd.ca.

