Crime

Man facing indecent exposure charges in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 1:09 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo regional police say a 46-year-old man is facing a number of charges including exposure to a person under 16  after an incident was reported in Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to a release, officers responded to calls about a man allegedly committing an indecent act near Highland Road and Stirling Avenue.

When the officers reached the scene, police say they made the arrest.

The man has also been charged with indecent act – public place and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeHighland Road KitchenerStirling Avenue KitchenerKitchener indecent act
