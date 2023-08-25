Man facing indecent exposure charges in Kitchener

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo regional police say a 46-year-old man is facing a number of charges including exposure to a person under 16 after an incident was reported in Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to a release, officers responded to calls about a man allegedly committing an indecent act near Highland Road and Stirling Avenue.

When the officers reached the scene, police say they made the arrest.

The man has also been charged with indecent act – public place and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.