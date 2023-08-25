Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek 2 suspects after street-level robbery in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 8:53 am
Peterborough police are looking for two suspects after a reported street-level robbery on Hunter Street early Aug. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for two suspects after a reported street-level robbery on Hunter Street early Aug. 25, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking two suspects following a reported street-level robbery in Peterborough early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 a.m., officers on general patrol were informed of a robbery in the area of Stewart and King streets.

Police learned the victim was walking on Hunter Street near Aylmer Street when he was first approached by a woman requesting a cigarette. Police say a man on a bike arrived and brandished a knife at the victim. The man and woman took the victim’s wallet and cellphone and fled the area.

The woman is described as having a slim build and long blond or brown hair.

The man is believed to be in his mid-30s and had a goatee. He was wearing a blue sweater and hat.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Vehicle thefts, robberies drive rise in Canadian crimes: StatCan'
Vehicle thefts, robberies drive rise in Canadian crimes: StatCan
Related News
RobberyPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimePeterborough robberystreet-level robberyHunter Street robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices