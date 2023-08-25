Police seek 2 suspects after street-level robbery in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking two suspects following a reported street-level robbery in Peterborough early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 a.m., officers on general patrol were informed of a robbery in the area of Stewart and King streets.

Police learned the victim was walking on Hunter Street near Aylmer Street when he was first approached by a woman requesting a cigarette. Police say a man on a bike arrived and brandished a knife at the victim. The man and woman took the victim’s wallet and cellphone and fled the area.

The woman is described as having a slim build and long blond or brown hair.

The man is believed to be in his mid-30s and had a goatee. He was wearing a blue sweater and hat.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.