Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man faces 12 charges for thefts, robberies at 2 businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 10:39 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested in connection to multiple reported thefts and robberies at two businesses over the past two weeks. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a dozen charges related to thefts and robberies reported at two businesses over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers attended one of the businesses in the Lansdowne Street/The Parkway area to follow up on several reports of thefts and robbery. Police were informed a man used pepper spray and brandished a knife on two occasions.

Police say shortly after officers left, the business’ loss prevention officer called to report the man had returned to the area. However, the man had entered another nearby business and appeared to leave with items without paying.

With the help of loss prevention officers, police found the man in a back parking lot in the area of Lansdowne and High streets. Police say the man initially fled but officers gave chase and quickly arrested him. He was found in possession of two stolen items.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old Peterborough man was charged in connection with incidents on four days, totalling two counts each of robbery with theft (on June 29 and July 10) and theft under $5,000 (on July 17 and July 18) and a combined eight counts of failing to comply with probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and not to attend the businesses involved in these incidents (two counts for each incident).

Trending Now

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police post increase in reported crime in 2022'
Peterborough Police post increase in reported crime in 2022
RobberyTheftPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePepper SprayPeterborough robberyPeterborough theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices