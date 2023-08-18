Menu

Crime

Kawartha Lakes OPP seek suspect in armed robbery at Fenelon Falls store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 12:17 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are looking for this suspect following an armed robbery at a business in Fenelon Falls on Aug. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are looking for this suspect following an armed robbery at a business in Fenelon Falls on Aug. 17, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery of a business in Fenelon Falls, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business on Colborne Street in the village north of Lindsay. Police determined the male suspect entered the store with a knife demanding cash.

Police say the suspect was unsuccessful in obtaining any cash. However, he left with some cigarettes and the victim’s cellphone. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is a man in his 20s. He was wearing a blue, white and brown horizontal striped T-shirt, a black Adidas hat, grey camouflage long shorts, black Nike shoes, a black bandana and black sunglasses.

He also had a number of tattoos on his arms and legs. Police released surveillance footage images of the suspect on Friday morning:

Tattoos on the robbery suspect. View image in full screen
Tattoos on the robbery suspect. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

“If you observe this individual, please do not approach and call 911,” police stated.

Police are looking for any potentially relevant dash cam footage or home surveillance video or photos from the area of Colborne Street between Water and Bond streets from 4:20 p.m. to 4:40 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/

RobberyCity of Kawartha LakesArmed RobberyFenelon FallsColborne Streetknife robberyFenelon Falls robbery
