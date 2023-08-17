Menu

Crime

Arrest made after victim chased by hatchet-wielding man near park in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 12:50 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a suspect after reports a man was chasing another with a hatchet on Aug. 16. Police determined the victim was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Global News Peterborough file
A Curve Lake First Nation, Ont., man is facing a weapons charge following an incident near a park in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

Just before 4 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a disturbance between two men on a path near a park in the area of Reid and McDonnel streets.

The victim told officers his personal items had been stolen and that he had been chased by a man wielding a hatchet.

Police service dog Gryphon and his handler Const. Dillon Wentworth were deployed and they located the suspect in the park.

“They called out to the man to stop. As a result, he was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was seized,” police stated.

A 29-year-old Curve Lake First Nation man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 5.

Police say further investigation revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old Peterborough man, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole suspension. He was arrested by officers on the strength of the warrant.

Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeWantedHatchet
