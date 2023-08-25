Man seriously injured after being shot by Halifax police officer, SIRT investigating

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot by a police officer during an altercation in the Clayton Park area, Halifax Regional Police said.
In a release, the police force said officers were in the 100 block of Plateau Crescent, near Clayton Park Junior High School, Thursday night around 10:15 p.m.
They were looking for a man who may have been connected to an aggravated assault involving a stabbing earlier that night.
“As officers approached the man, he pointed a firearm towards the officer, following which the officer discharged their service weapon,” the release said.
“The man has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.”
The incident has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police.
SIRT director Alonzo Wright could not comment further as the case remains under investigation.
Plateau Crescent was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for some time but has since reopened.
This was the second shooting involving a police officer in recent months. At the end of May, a man was fatally shot near the Micmac Mall in Dartmouth after allegedly confronting police with a weapon.
That incident is also being investigated by SIRT.
