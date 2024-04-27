Exhibit marking Winnipeg’s 150th anniversary coming to a close at Millennium Library

The city of Winnipeg is marking its 150th anniversary this year. To help residents learn more about the history of their city, a public exhibition is running until the end of the week.

This exhibition, located on the main floor of the Millennium Library, includes images and details on various aspects of the city’s history — from Indigenous contributions to the role played by the location of the city in the centre of the country, how the city operated as a transportation and commercial hub, and the history of the municipal government.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Images in the exhibit are taken from the city and provincial archives, the Manitoba Museum, the Winnipeg Public Library.

The exhibit has been running since February. Its last day is April 28. The public can view the exhibit during normal library hours.

“Winnipeg has always been a place of connection,” said Murray Peterson, with the city’s planning, property and development department, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hope that people who come to visit the exhibit will see how Winnipeg has been an important place for community and gathering as well as a commercial, transportation, and cultural hub throughout its history.