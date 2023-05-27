Man dead after officers discharge weapons during incident in Dartmouth: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who confronted police with a weapon during his arrest was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday morning when officers fired their service guns.

According to a release from the Halifax Regional Police, at about 9 a.m. officers responded to a weapons incident involving a man in the area of a sports field near Micmac Boulevard and Woodland Avenue.

“While attempting to arrest the man, he confronted the officers with the weapon, and officers discharged service weapons,” police said.

“The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

HRP refer officer involved shooting in Dartmouth to SiRT. Micmac Blvd between Woodland Ave and Horizon Crt is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for an extended period of time. We ask members of the public to remain away from the area. https://t.co/11VCLr0spN — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) May 27, 2023

The Micmac Boulevard area between Woodland Avenue and Horizon Court was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the investigation continues.

Halifax Police have referred the incident to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), who will continue with the investigation and handle all further inquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones,” the release from police said.

More to come…

– with files from Zack Power