Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after officers discharge weapons during incident in Dartmouth: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 12:06 pm
Halifax Police have referred the incident to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team. View image in full screen
Halifax Police have referred the incident to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team. Zack Power
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who confronted police with a weapon during his arrest was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday morning when officers fired their service guns.

According to a release from the Halifax Regional Police, at about 9 a.m. officers responded to a weapons incident involving a man in the area of a sports field near Micmac Boulevard and Woodland Avenue.

“While attempting to arrest the man, he confronted the officers with the weapon, and officers discharged service weapons,” police said.

“The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Micmac Boulevard area between Woodland Avenue and Horizon Court was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the investigation continues.

Trending Now

Halifax Police have referred the incident to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), who will continue with the investigation and handle all further inquiries.

Micmac Boulevard between Woodland Avenue and Horizon Court in Dartmouth are closed to all traffic as the investigation continues. View image in full screen
Micmac Boulevard between Woodland Avenue and Horizon Court in Dartmouth were closed to all traffic as the investigation continues. Zack Power

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones,” the release from police said.

More to come…

– with files from Zack Power

More on Crime
PoliceShootingHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthPolice ShootingFatal ShootingShots firedDartmouth shootingMan shot by policeHalifax police shootingMicMac Boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers