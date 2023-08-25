Calgary kids showcase their art at ‘amazing’ interactive exhibit

This weekend brings a big break for some young Calgary artists.
They’re getting a chance to showcase their work at a pretty unusual exhibit.
A handful of kids have been selected to be part of “Expresstival”, an interactive art exhibit featuring about 100 artists.
Every artist will be getting people attending to play a part in coming up with new creations.
Ten-year-old artist, June Valdemar, is going to be drawing pictures with an animal theme at the event.
“I’m doing something where you suggest two animals and I’ll mix them together,” Valdemar said.
Even at her young age, Valdemar is already a veteran artist.
“I’ve been practicing a lot, since I was three,” Valdemar said.
Valdemar’s mom says the family is looking forward to being part of Expresstival.
“It’s amazing that they thought to include kids,” Michelle Valdemar said. “This is huge for her confidence and self-esteem.”
Put on by the ART SPOT organization, “Expresstival’ happens between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Lot 6 event site at 311 8th Street S.W. in downtown Calgary, with more information available at https://www.artspotcalgary.com/
June Valdermar is excited about the interactive aspect of the exhibit.
“Everybody’s included,” Valdemar said. “So nobody feels left out.”
