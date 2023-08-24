Menu

Crime

Kelowna man charged with manslaughter

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 6:44 pm
A Kelowna man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the homicide of a woman he was believed to be dating.

Mounties were called to a Hardie Road home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Monday, Aug. 21, to help with a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The woman later succumbed to those injuries.

Brandon Davina, 38, was then arrested has now been charged with manslaughter. He’s since been released on bail.

The victim of the attack was later identified as Brianna Jankauskas.

Court documents indicate that the homicide is a case of domestic violence, which friends of Jankauskas confirm, noting she and Davina had recently started dating.

Davina has already been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief, from another Kelowna domestic file that dates back to February of last year.

He’s scheduled to appear in Kelowna court on all three charges on Sept. 7.

