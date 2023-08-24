Temporary fix restores power to 200-plus Toronto apartment units after 5-alarm fire

Send this page to someone via email

Days after a five-alarm fire ripped through the electrical systems at an apartment building in Toronto, the company running the property says “temporary power” has been restored to the building.

The fire first broke out on Sunday afternoon at an apartment building on Rusholme Road, near Bloor Street West. The blaze escalated to a multi-alarm fire impacting 267 units in the building and leaving them all without power.

Toronto fire said that the fire was contained to the building’s electrical rooms, where it did significant damage. There were no injuries.

On Thursday, Sterling Karamar Property Management, the company that runs 357 Rusholme Road, said temporary power had been restored, although homes on the first and second floor may have to wait until the evening for the power to kick in.

The temporary solution relies on generators. The company said that meant “residents may experience sporadic service interruptions in the coming days” while work continued to restore the main electrical system.

The company said it would be compensating people in the building with $250 Walmart gift cards.

“We are grateful to our residents and staff,” a spokesperson for Sterling Karamar Property Management said.