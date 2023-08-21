More than 200 Toronto apartment units without power after 5-alarm fire: officials

Send this page to someone via email

More than 200 apartments at a high-rise building are without electricity after a five-alarm fire in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said the fire broke out at around 2:19 p.m., at an apartment building in the Rusholme Road and Bloor Street West area.

Toronto’s deputy fire chief Jim Jessop told reporters on Sunday that the fire was “electrical in nature,” and was quickly escalated to a 5-alarm fire.

Police initially said officers received reports of an explosion in the electrical room of the building, however, fire officials said it was not immediately clear whether an explosion took place.

The residents were told to shelter in place, and were not evacuated, Jessop said, adding that no injuries had been reported.

However, 267 units of the building have been left without power, according to Jessop.

Late Sunday afternoon, fire officials were continuing work to ventilate smoke from the building and were conducting wellness checks.

Investigators were still working to determine the origins of the fire.

Ethan Bissbort has lived in the building for two and a half years.

He said he was in his apartment when the fire broke out.

“I did hear the bang, and I thought that it was just someone slamming one of the dumpsters or noises that happen around here,” he told Global News on Monday.

He said about five minutes later, he started to hear several alarms.

“We’ve had fires here before – so it wasn’t bad at first – but I would say two or three minutes later, it was a lot more sirens than I was used to and it got pretty heavy.” He said.

Shortly after that, Bissbort said people were running and yelling to leave the building.

“We had people running out to the back and yelling to other people who were standing on their balconies about needing to like leave the building, like it’s actually on fire. This isn’t some sort of drill,” he said.

Within a half hour, Bissbort said people started exiting the building, many carrying their pets.

“We started getting people sending pictures in the group of … smoke in some of the hallways, I believe there were a few people that said that the stairwells didn’t even have any emergency lighting, so they were on the 10th, 12th floor and they were trying to go all the way down without any ability to see where they’re going,” he said.

Bissbort said the residents have been told the building is considered safe to occupy, but that there is no water or electricity.