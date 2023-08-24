Menu

Crime

Hamilton police seek suspect after shooting in Woodlands Park sends man to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 9:19 am
Hamilton police cruiser
Detectives are checking in with residences and businesses along Barton Street East between Wentworth and Sanford Avenue North in the hopes of making headway in a shooting investigation. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Police say they’re seeking a suspect following a late Wednesday shooting at Woodlands Park in Hamilton’s lower end.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound by officers around 10 p.m. at the Barton Street address between Wentworth Street and Sanford Avenue North.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Few other details were released by Hamilton police, who say they are looking to acquire surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

Last month, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the same park and had to undergo emergency surgery after being sent to a trauma centre.

That investigation is also ongoing.

Ontario woman wakes from coma just days before wedding
