Hamilton police seek suspect after shooting in Woodlands Park sends man to hospital

Police say they’re seeking a suspect following a late Wednesday shooting at Woodlands Park in Hamilton’s lower end.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound by officers around 10 p.m. at the Barton Street address between Wentworth Street and Sanford Avenue North.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Few other details were released by Hamilton police, who say they are looking to acquire surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

Last month, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the same park and had to undergo emergency surgery after being sent to a trauma centre.

That investigation is also ongoing.

