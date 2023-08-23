Charge dropped against man in Ancaster suspicious death case: Hamilton police

See more sharing options

Charges have been dropped against a Hamilton, Ont. man tied to an early January investigation that saw a woman critically injured and lying on a street in Ancaster.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman confirmed a failing to provide the necessities of life charge was dropped by the Crown in a virtual hearing Wednesday “based on the evidence” in the matter.

The accused was initially arrested for second-degree murder following the discovery of a woman unresponsive on Jan. 18 around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Kitty Murray Lane and Garner Road East.

Paramedics say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was sent to a trauma centre in critical condition. She would later die in hospital.

The two reportedly lived together, were married and known to police due to previous calls for service to the address.

The man’s charge was connected with failing to seek help.