Crime

Charge dropped against man in Ancaster suspicious death case: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 4:57 pm
Police on scene at Garner Road East in Ancaster, Ont. on Jan. 18, 2023. Detectives say one person was sent to hospital after being found injured at an intersection. They would later be pronounced dead. View image in full screen
Police on scene at Garner Road East in Ancaster, Ont. on Jan. 18, 2023. Detectives say one person was sent to hospital after being found injured at an intersection. They would later be pronounced dead. Global News
Charges have been dropped against a Hamilton, Ont. man tied to an early January investigation that saw a woman critically injured and lying on a street in Ancaster.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman confirmed a failing to provide the necessities of life charge was dropped by the Crown in a virtual hearing Wednesday “based on the evidence” in the matter.

The accused was initially arrested for second-degree murder following the discovery of a woman unresponsive on Jan. 18 around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Kitty Murray Lane and Garner Road East.

Paramedics say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was sent to a trauma centre in critical condition. She would later die in hospital.

The two reportedly lived together, were married and known to police due to previous calls for service to the address.

The man’s charge was connected with failing to seek help.

