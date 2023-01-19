Man charged in probe of suspicious death on Ancaster, Ont. street: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man has been charged in a suspicious death investigation undertaken after a woman was found critically injured on a street in Ancaster, Ont., Wednesday morning.

Hamilton police say the accused is facing a charge of failing to provide the necessities of life in relation to the ongoing probe in the area of Kitty Murray Lane and Garner Road East.

Paramedics say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was sent to a trauma centre in critical condition after being discovered around 6:30 a.m.

The incident closed off nearby roadways for hours and saw police erect a blue tarp over what appeared to be a vehicle in a driveway on Amick Drive.

A forensic van was also on the scene.

“The male and the female were known to each other,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email update.

“The identity of the individuals involved will not be released. Investigators are still working to notify the next of kin.”

The office of the chief coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service has now joined the investigation, according to Ernst.

Detectives continue to seek help from the public, specifically anyone near Kitty Murray Lane or any residents with video surveillance from the location between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Investigators say they are hoping to speak to the driver of a dark Ford pickup truck seen traveling on Kitty Murray around 5:30 a.m. who may have witnessed an altercation between a male and female.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.