Fire

B.C. wildfires: Regional district, premier say evacuation orders should be heeded

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 10:05 pm
B.C. wildfires: Frustrated evacuees in Shuswap region eager to return home
Frustrated evacuees in B.C.'s Shuswap region are anxiously waiting to return home after wildfires tore through the community. Their concerns come as officials warn there is no timeline on when they will be able to return to home or how many structures have been lost. Troy Charles reports.
Concern is high in the North Shuswap for residents who opted to stay behind wildfire lines despite evacuation orders being issued.

With the Bush Creek East fire still listed as out of control, Global News has received multiple calls and emails about the 44,000-hectare blaze.

The callers say those who stayed behind need fresh supplies, but none can’t be delivered due roadblocks.

B.C. wildfire evacuee didn’t think he would ‘have a house’ anymore

A water convoy was also attempted on Monday, but that was blocked as well.

Regarding supplying those who chose not to evacuate, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says it’s simply too dangerous to let people into those areas.

And, in fact, the regional district issued two media releases about the subject.

“The Columbia Shuswap Regional District understands that many residents want to remain in the evacuation order area to protect their properties,” it said on Monday.

“We must stress that this decision puts both you and our tireless responders at high risk and directly conflicts with the issued evacuation order.

B.C. wildfires: West Kelowna evacuees start to return home

“Interfering with BC Wildfire crews not only endangers your safety but also hinders their vital work. Please be aware that if their operations are disrupted, they may have no choice but to relocate to a safer area.”

The regional district noted that those who need to evacuate via the Seymour Arm route, facilitators are available to assist.

“We cannot emphasize enough the critical importance of evacuating areas under an evacuation order,” said the regional district.

“Your safety and the safety of our responders are our top priorities. Please heed the evacuation orders for your own well-being and that of your community.”

B.C. wildfires: People who lost homes could face major hurdles in efforts to rebuild

Then, on Tuesday, the CSRD said it’s been made aware that misinformation is now circulating about, “saying you do not need a permit to go into the evacuation order area.”

“This information is being presented as though it comes from the CSRD. This information is completely false,” said the regional district, adding that permits are available, but they’re for emergency services only.

“For accurate information please ensure you go to the CSRD website and official social media channels.”

On Tuesday, B.C.’s premier discussed the situation in the Shuswap, saying there were more than 200 firefighters in the area.

B.C. lifts accommodation travel order in most areas of Interior

“I can’t imagine what it must feel like to feel like your home is threatened by fire, or to see homes burning in your community and be asked to leave and and not stay behind and protect things that are precious to you and your family,” said B.C. Premier David Eby.

Trending Now

“The conflict for these families must be profound. What do you do in that situation?”

Eby continued, saying when officials tell you to evacuate, please leave.

B.C. wildfires: Evacuees thank firefighters through doorbell cameras

“It’s not a light request from the fire service; it’s to save your life. And it’s to save the lives of first responders, too, so that they don’t have to go back in and rescue people from the jaws of the fire,” said the premier.

“And so we’re asking people, please. We understand the difficulty, the challenge, how awful (it is). We try to understand. Well, we’ll never understand unless it happens to us. But we try to understand.

“But please do listen to those first responders. We do need you to clear out of that area and we need the lake to be clear.”

Large explosion in downtown Prince George hospitalizes 3 people
