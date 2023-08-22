Teen charged with manslaughter in fatal Surrey stabbing

See more sharing options

A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in a Surrey stabbing that left a 45-year-old man dead last summer.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Leroy Billy was found near 184 Street and Fraser Highway on Aug. 18, 2022, suffering from stab wounds that ultimately proved fatal.

At the time of the attack, Surrey RCMP said a police dog unit was able to arrest one person near the scene.

“It is alleged the confrontation between the victim and a female occurred on a transit bus,” said Det. Sukhi Dhesi, an IHIT media relations officer, at the time.

“It is believed the victim exited the bus at 184th Street and Fraser Highway and was confronted by a group of youths and then fatally stabbed.”

IHIT said Tuesday that the 17-year-old suspect was charged last week.

Under Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act, minors accused of crimes can not be publicly identified.