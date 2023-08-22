Man shot on Whyte Avenue is Edmonton’s 28th homicide victim of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

A man shot and killed on Whyte Avenue this past weekend is Edmonton’s 28th confirmed homicide of the year.

An update from the Edmonton Police Service said an autopsy done Monday confirmed Alister Chisholm, 32, died of a gunshot wound and his death is a homicide.

Police responded Saturday, Aug. 19 to a weapons complaint around 3:15 a.m. near 101 Street and Whyte Avenue and arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries.

The man died on scene while the 33-year-old woman was taken by EMS to hospital in stable condition. An update Tuesday said she continues to recover.

The EPS Homicide Section took over the investigation and continues to work on the case.

Of the 28 homicides announced by police this year in Edmonton, 14 of them have been confirmed as the result of shootings. Of note, police have not disclosed the cause of death in all of the cases for investigative reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in Chisholm’s death.

When announcing the fatal shooting on the weekend, police said detectives were looking for security or dash camera footage from the area of 101 Street and Whyte Avenue.

Businesses or homes in the area that captured security footage between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 are asked to contact police.

Likewise, anyone driving in the area during this time with dash camera footage is also asked to contact EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.