Officials to give live update on West Kelowna wildfire mapped at 12K hectares

Cool, smoky days have lingered in the Central Okanagan, aiding firefighters in their attack on area wildfires.

It’s made way for the peeling back of dozens of evacuation orders. However, alerts remain in place throughout Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country, the Central Okanagan Regional District Emergency Services announced in emails issued on Monday night.

Officials will be offering a live update at 10 a.m., and Global News will post it here.

The biggest of the three fires burning is in West Kelowna, and the McDougall BC Wildfire Service is now estimated it’s 12,000 hectares.

Where it will be in the days ahead remains to be seen with a weather shift in sight.

“Winds are expected to be out of the southwest to the south today, generally light but increasing into the afternoon with potential gusting,” BCWS says on its incident website.

“Heavy smoke in the valley this morning will keep temperatures cooler this morning.”

BC Wildfire added that “there is the potential for trace amounts of precipitation this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms into the night. Temperatures may reach up to 27 C today and relative humidity could be as low as 15 per cent.”

When smoke disperses, fire activity and behaviour are expected to increase this afternoon with more solar radiant heat reaching the already dry ground fuels.

The province has 78 firefighters and 15 helicopters working the fire with hundreds more firefighters from communities across B.C. also assisting in fighting the blaze.