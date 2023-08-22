Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Officials to give live update on West Kelowna wildfire mapped at 12K hectares

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:30 pm
Click to play video: '50 homes confirmed lost to McDougall Creek Wildfire in West Kelowna'
50 homes confirmed lost to McDougall Creek Wildfire in West Kelowna
Canada Task Force 1 has said there learned that there were no structural losses in West Kelowna's Smith Creek, Talus Ridge, Shannon Lake, and Rose Valley neighbourhoods. Other West Kelowna neighbourhoods, however, did not fare so well and are still being evaluated. To date, West Kelowna's Fire Chief Jason Brolund said there have been approximately 50 structures lost.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cool, smoky days have lingered in the Central Okanagan, aiding firefighters in their attack on area wildfires.

It’s made way for the peeling back of dozens of evacuation orders. However, alerts remain in place throughout Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country, the Central Okanagan Regional District Emergency Services announced in emails issued on Monday night.

Officials will be offering a live update at 10 a.m., and Global News will post it here.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Extraordinary efforts and sacrifices praised'
B.C. wildfires: Extraordinary efforts and sacrifices praised

The biggest of the three fires burning is in West Kelowna, and the McDougall BC Wildfire Service is now estimated it’s 12,000 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

Where it will be in the days ahead remains to be seen with a weather shift in sight.

“Winds are expected to be out of the southwest to the south today, generally light but increasing into the afternoon with potential gusting,” BCWS says on its incident website.

“Heavy smoke in the valley this morning will keep temperatures cooler this morning.”

Click to play video: 'At least 50 homes destroyed in West Kelowna and the count continues.'
At least 50 homes destroyed in West Kelowna and the count continues.

BC Wildfire added that “there is the potential for trace amounts of precipitation this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms into the night. Temperatures may reach up to 27 C today and relative humidity could be as low as 15 per cent.”

Trending Now

When smoke disperses, fire activity and behaviour are expected to increase this afternoon with more solar radiant heat reaching the already dry ground fuels.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has 78 firefighters and 15 helicopters working the fire with hundreds more firefighters from communities across B.C. also assisting in fighting the blaze.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires Impact on BC Tourism'
Wildfires Impact on BC Tourism
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaBC wildfiresBC Wildfire Servicelake countryOKANAGAN WILDFIRESMcDougall Creek wildfireMcDougall Creekwildfires 2023Central Okanagan wildfires updatesMcKindley
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices