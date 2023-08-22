Investigation into Ontario Hells Angels member leads to large ammunition, firearm bust: OPP

Police seized a large number of firearms and ammunition as well as a stolen motorcycle in a community northeast of Chatham, Ont., last week following a months-long investigation.
The OPP biker enforcement unit (BEU) began its investigation into a current member of the Ontario Hells Angels, also said to be a former member of the Alberta Hells Angels, in April after a motorcycle was reported stolen from Alberta.
On Friday, a search warrant was executed at a home on Zone Road 7 in Bothwell, Ont. Two people were arrested at the scene and officers seized a stolen motorcycle as well as five rifles and approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition.
A 60-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both of Bothwell, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breaching firearm regulations involving storing a firearm or restricted weapon.
The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Chatham in October.
