Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation into Ontario Hells Angels member leads to large ammunition, firearm bust: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:15 pm
The biker enforcement unit began its investigation in April. View image in full screen
The biker enforcement unit began its investigation in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police seized a large number of firearms and ammunition as well as a stolen motorcycle in a community northeast of Chatham, Ont., last week following a months-long investigation.

The OPP biker enforcement unit (BEU) began its investigation into a current member of the Ontario Hells Angels, also said to be a former member of the Alberta Hells Angels, in April after a motorcycle was reported stolen from Alberta.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed at a home on Zone Road 7 in Bothwell, Ont. Two people were arrested at the scene and officers seized a stolen motorcycle as well as five rifles and approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

Investigation into Ontario Hells Angels member leads to large ammunition, firearm bust: OPP - image View image in full screen
via Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)
Investigation into Ontario Hells Angels member leads to large ammunition, firearm bust: OPP - image View image in full screen
via Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

A 60-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both of Bothwell, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breaching firearm regulations involving storing a firearm or restricted weapon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Chatham in October.

More on Crime
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFirearmsAmmunitionChathamStolen MotorcycleBiker Enforcement UnitBothwellAlberta Hells AngelsOntario Hells Angels
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices