Investigation into Ontario Hells Angels member leads to large ammunition, firearm bust: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police seized a large number of firearms and ammunition as well as a stolen motorcycle in a community northeast of Chatham, Ont., last week following a months-long investigation.

The OPP biker enforcement unit (BEU) began its investigation into a current member of the Ontario Hells Angels, also said to be a former member of the Alberta Hells Angels, in April after a motorcycle was reported stolen from Alberta.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed at a home on Zone Road 7 in Bothwell, Ont. Two people were arrested at the scene and officers seized a stolen motorcycle as well as five rifles and approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

View image in full screen via Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

View image in full screen via Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

A 60-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both of Bothwell, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breaching firearm regulations involving storing a firearm or restricted weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Chatham in October.