Cape Breton Eagles forward Jacob Newcombe diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

The Cape Breton Eagles have announced that one of their players has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In a statement Monday, the hockey team said forward Jacob Newcombe was diagnosed with the disease following a recent medical evaluation.

“Our thoughts and support are with Jacob and his family as he embarks on his journey to overcome this challenge,” it said.

“The entire organization, along with its fans and the hockey community at large, stands united in offering our unwavering support to Jacob during this difficult time.”

Newcombe, who is originally from Sambro, N.S. and played major midget with the Halifax Macs, was acquired by the Eagles from the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in December 2022.

Since then, the 19-year-old has been a “fundamental part of the Cape Breton Eagles, contributing not only as a talented player but also as a positive attitude on and off the ice,” the statement said.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Jacob’s diagnosis, but we are equally inspired by his courage and determination,” Eagles majority owner Irwin Simon says.

“Jacob is not just a player to us; he’s part of the Cape Breton Eagles family. We are committed to supporting him in every possible way as he embarks on this journey.”

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is the most common type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is the network of organs, ducts and nodes that dispenses immune cells that help the body fight off infection and disease.

Fellow hockey teams and organizations are already swooping in to offer support to Newcombe and his family.

“All the best to Jacob and his family,” Hockey Nova Scotia said in a tweet. “We’re all behind you!”

The Halifax Mooseheads also tweeted their support for the young hockey player.

“You got this,” they said.

In a statement, Newcombe thanked the Eagles, his teammates and staff members for their support.

“My main concern right now is my health. I am looking forward to getting back in the rink with my teammates and playing in front of Eagles fans in the future,” he said.