2 teens identified in fatal weekend collision north of London, Ont.

Two teenagers have died as a result of a collision north of London, Ont., over the weekend.

Emergency crews were first called on Saturday at 9:23 p.m. to the intersection of Ilderton Road and Wonderland Road North for a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a pickup truck.

A passenger in the car, recently identified as a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update from OPP released on Monday, the driver of the car, also identified as a 17-year-old individual, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

The status of the pickup truck driver’s injuries remains unknown.

No further information pertaining to the cause of the collision has been provided.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.