Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 teens identified in fatal weekend collision north of London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 10:20 am
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Stelsone via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teenagers have died as a result of a collision north of London, Ont., over the weekend.

Emergency crews were first called on Saturday at 9:23 p.m. to the intersection of Ilderton Road and Wonderland Road North for a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a pickup truck.

A passenger in the car, recently identified as a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update from OPP released on Monday, the driver of the car, also identified as a 17-year-old individual, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Trending Now

The status of the pickup truck driver’s injuries remains unknown.

No further information pertaining to the cause of the collision has been provided.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceLondon OntarioFatal CollisionLdnontLondon CrashLondon collision17-year oldTwo VehicleWonderland Road NorthIlderton Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices