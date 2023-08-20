1 dead, 2 injured after collision north of London, Ont.

One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision north of London, Ont., on Saturday night.
OPP say a car and pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Ilderton and Wonderland roads shortly before 9:30 p.m.
A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers suffered serious injuries.
Ilderton Road was closed between Willow Ridge Road and Richmond Street but has since reopened.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
More on Canada
- Housing crisis to take centre stage at Liberal retreat with new cabinet
- Yellowknife nearly emptied as fire fight continues: ‘Most of the people are now gone’
- Coughs and sore paws: How rescue organizations are saving pets from wildfires
- Minister of Energy and Natural Resources talks wildfire response in Saskatoon
Comments