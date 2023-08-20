1 dead, 2 injured after collision north of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision north of London, Ont., on Saturday night.

OPP say a car and pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Ilderton and Wonderland roads shortly before 9:30 p.m.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries.

Ilderton Road was closed between Willow Ridge Road and Richmond Street but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.