Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured after collision north of London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 20, 2023 12:50 pm
Police were called to the intersection of Ilderton and Wonderland roads shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police were called to the intersection of Ilderton and Wonderland roads shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision north of London, Ont., on Saturday night.

OPP say a car and pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Ilderton and Wonderland roads shortly before 9:30 p.m.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries.

Ilderton Road was closed between Willow Ridge Road and Richmond Street but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

