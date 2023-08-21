Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters tackle house fires Sunday, rescue 1 person

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 9:22 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Winnipeg firefighters rescued a resident from a house fire on Andrews Street late Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene around 5 p.m. and were able to help the person to safety from a second-storey window. All other occupants had been able to escape before firefighters arrived.

The blaze was declared under control in less than half an hour.

Less than an hour later, crews were called to an unrelated fire at a vacant house on Elgin Avenue — the site of three previous fires in January, May and June of this year.

No one was found in a search of the house, and no injuries were reported.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Vacant building fires in north Winnipeg'
Vacant building fires in north Winnipeg

 

