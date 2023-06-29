Menu

Canada

Winnipeg vacant residence suffers third fire in a week, investigations launched

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 6:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews respond to two-storey house fire on Furby Street'
Winnipeg fire crews respond to two-storey house fire on Furby Street
WATCH: Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services crews responded to a two-storey house fire in the 500 block of Furby Street on Thursday morning. Firefighters were seen entering the building and breaking the window on the top floor to release smoke trapped inside the building. No information on damages or injuries have been released.
The city says fire crews have responded to a third fire on Furby Street this week and an investigation is underway.

On Thursday, at 5:44 a.m., crews went to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey residential building in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found thick black smoke and heavy flames coming from the house. They attacked the fire from the outside until conditions allowed them to enter and fight it inside.

The fire was declared under control at 6:20 a.m. and no injuries were reported. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

Click to play video: 'Lightning strikes cause pair of house fires in Winnipeg'
Lightning strikes cause pair of house fires in Winnipeg
FireManitobawinnipegHouse FireWFPSFurby StreetVacant Home Fire
