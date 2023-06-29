Winnipeg vacant residence suffers third fire in a week, investigations launched

Send this page to someone via email

The city says fire crews have responded to a third fire on Furby Street this week and an investigation is underway.

On Thursday, at 5:44 a.m., crews went to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey residential building in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found thick black smoke and heavy flames coming from the house. They attacked the fire from the outside until conditions allowed them to enter and fight it inside.

The fire was declared under control at 6:20 a.m. and no injuries were reported. Damage estimates are not available at this time.