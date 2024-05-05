Man survives small plane crash into Quebec lake

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 50s has survived a small plane crash into a lake in Quebec’s Eastern Townships on Saturday, provincial police say.

They received calls at around around 4:30 p.m. from witnesses reporting the incident, which happened in Val-des-Sources, on Trois Lacs lake in Val-des-Sources.

The pilot of the small glider plane was rescued by boat and suffered only minor injuries. Emergency services took him to hospital for examination, provincial police say.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it has not opened an investigation into the incident, saying it considers the event an accident.

SQ spokesperson Adam Marineau told Global News a “false maneuver” error by the pilot is believed to be the cause of the crash.

The Trois Lacs lake is a large body of water in Quebec shared by the regions of Val-des-Sources and Wotton in the Eastern Townships, and Saint-Rémi-de-Tingwick and Tingwick in the Centre-du-Québec region.

— with files from La Presse Canadienne