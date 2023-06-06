Fire at vacant North End house under investigation, Winnipeg firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were treated by paramedics after a Monday morning fire at a vacant house in Winnipeg’s North End.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Magnus Avenue just after 9 a.m., and were able to get the blaze under control within about 40 minutes.

No one needed to be taken to hospital, but three people who were in the building at the time were treated onsite.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.