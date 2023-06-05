Vacant Manitoba Avenue house a total loss after fire, set for demolition

Send this page to someone via email

A vacant house on Manitoba Avenue is expected to be demolished after a morning fire early Monday affected its structural integrity.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the blaze just before 2 a.m. and were able to get it under control within two hours, but the damage led to the house being declared a total loss and a call for an emergency demoliton.

No one was injured in the fire, and its cause remains under investigation.