Fire

Vacant Manitoba Avenue house a total loss after fire, set for demolition

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 9:45 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
A vacant house on Manitoba Avenue is expected to be demolished after a morning fire early Monday affected its structural integrity.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the blaze just before 2 a.m. and were able to get it under control within two hours, but the damage led to the house being declared a total loss and a call for an emergency demoliton.

No one was injured in the fire, and its cause remains under investigation.

