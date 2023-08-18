SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Provincial officials to provide update on B.C. wildfire situation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Wildfires: Thousands of homes threatened in West Kelowna'
BC Wildfires: Thousands of homes threatened in West Kelowna
Flames lit up the horizon in West Kelowna, British Columbia, early on Friday, August 18, as wildfires threatened thousands of homes in the area. Footage recorded by @susansebastianis shows a line of fire in West Kelowna.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial emergency officials are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. briefing on the province’s escalating wildfire crisis, Friday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here on our website, on Facebook Live and on BC1.

Speakers will include Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma, Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, and representatives from the BC Wildfire Service, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and BC Hydro.

Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service expects strong winds to make fires ‘worse’ in Kelowna, West Kelowna'
BC Wildfire Service expects strong winds to make fires ‘worse’ in Kelowna, West Kelowna

The update comes with the province in the grips of what is expected to be the most dangerous 48 hours of year’s wildfire season.

Story continues below advertisement

A multi-day heatwave has given way to a cold front with powerful winds, which have whipped up fires in many parts of the province.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in West Kelowna, where officials said Friday the McDougall Creek wildfire has destroyed a “significant” number of homes. That fire also jumped Okanagan Lake, forcing evacuations in Kelowna as well.

Click to play video: 'BC resident records wildfire near West Kelowna'
BC resident records wildfire near West Kelowna

Highway 1 between Hope and Lytton was also closed Thursday night as wildfires in the area flared up, prompting evacuations north of Boston Bar.

Trending Now

A number of other wildfires, including the Crater Creek fire near Keremeos, the Lower East Adams Lake fire north of Chase, the  Ross Moore Lake fire near Kamloops and the Downton Lake and Casper Creek fires west of Lillooet have also seen dangerously renewed activity and prompted expanded evacuation orders.

Story continues below advertisement

You can find out more about how to prepare for a wildfire evacuation here.

More on BC
Environment CanadaClimate ChangeWildfireBC WildfireBC wildfiresHighway 1Evacuation Orderevacuation alertwildfire evacuationEmergency ManagementBowinn MaWildfire update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices