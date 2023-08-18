Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wildfire smoke from N.W.T. and B.C. affecting air quality in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2023 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'BC resident records wildfire near West Kelowna'
BC resident records wildfire near West Kelowna
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke drifting from western and northern parts of the country has created hazardous air quality in parts of northern Ontario that could get worse next week.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the areas of Pickle Lake, Summer Beaver Lake, Big Trout Lake and Sachigo Lake in Ontario have been under special air quality advisories for the past three days due to wildfires in Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

Flisfeder says wildfire smoke in those areas could cause eye and throat irritation and other symptoms, but it is not yet as severe as it was during Quebec wildfires in June.

Smoke from the McDougall Creek fire is seen over Okanagan Lake from Kelowna, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Smoke from the McDougall Creek fire is seen over Okanagan Lake from Kelowna, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal

He says people with respiratory conditions should stay indoors, and he urges everyone to pay close attention to changing air quality forecasts across the province.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Flisfeder says the smoke covering northern Ontario could make its way to southern parts of the province and Quebec, but not yet in concentrations that could pose a risk to the general population.

He says the air quality could worsen as of Sunday and into next week, after improving on Friday and Saturday.

The area east of James Bay in Quebec remains under a special air quality statement due to wildfires that have burned in the province since June.

More on Toronto
OntarioB.C.Wildfire SmokeB.C. wildfiresCanada wildfiresOntario air qualityn.w.t.Canada Forest FiresCanada FiresN.W.T wildfiresOntario wildfire smoke
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices