RCMP seeking video of Cochrane, Alta., shooting

RCMP are searching for information or any video following an alleged shooting in Cochrane, Alta., on Thursday night.

Cochrane RCMP received reports of a shooting at a home in the Sunset subdivision around 6:45 p.m.

Police issued a shelter-in-place warning just before 7:30 p.m., asking residents to avoid posting photos of officers at the scene on social media until the incident was over. The warning was lifted at 8:10 p.m.

RCMP said a suspect “quickly” drove away from the scene in a black Jeep Wrangler, which police found abandoned just north of the town, on Highway 22 near View Ridge Place.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting, and police believe it was a targeted incident. RCMP say there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Anyone with dashcam or other video of the shooting, or the black SUV, is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or local police. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.