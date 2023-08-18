Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuations underway in Kelowna as 2 new fires reported

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 2:51 am
A map showing the location of two new fires in Kelowna just before midnight on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
A map showing the location of two new fires in Kelowna just before midnight on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. BC Wildfire Service
The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting two new fires in the Central Okanagan, albeit in the Kelowna area.

The first spot fire was located along the shores of Okanagan Lake, just north of Knox Mountain Park.

The second spot fire is north of McKinley Landing.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said “spot fires have been reported in Kelowna. Crews are on scene doing tactical evacuations.”

It’s currently unknown if the two fires were sparked by embers from the McDougall Creek wildfire on the opposite side of the lake.

However, embers from that fire were landing near Kelowna International Airport, which is eight kilometres directly east from the shores of Okanagan Lake.

It’s also unknown how many residents are being evacuated.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency Operations said more information will be coming regarding the Clifton-McKinley fire.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC wildfiresBC InteriorBC Wildfire Servicesouthern interiorMcDougall Creek wildfireKelowna Wildfires
